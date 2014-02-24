This OECD Review of Innovation Policy in Croatia offers a comprehensive assessment of the innovation system of Croatia, focusing on the role of government. It suggests that EU integration opens a window of opportunity for strengthening Croatia's science, technology and innovation systems, and recommends that Croatia improve governance, rebalance the innovation mix and do more to foster business innovation.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Croatia 2013
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Abstract
