This comprehensive review of the Finnish health care system evaluates financing, service provision, investment, governance, and insurance/payment schemes. Recent reforms are assessed and longer-term challenges such as those posed by technological change, a rapidly ageing population, and rising consumer expectations are evaluated. The review includes a series of recommendations.
OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Finland 2005
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Abstract
