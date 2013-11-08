Skip to main content
Teacher Evaluation in Chile 2013

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172616-en
Authors
Paulo Santiago, Francisco Benavides, Charlotte Danielson, Laura Goe, Deborah Nusche
Tags
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Cite this content as:

Santiago, P. et al. (2013), Teacher Evaluation in Chile 2013, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172616-en.
