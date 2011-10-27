How can student assessment, teacher appraisal, school evaluation and system evaluation bring about real gains in performance across a country’s school system? This book provides, for Sweden, an independent analysis from an international perspective of major issues facing the evaluation and assessment framework in education along with current policy initiatives, and possible future approaches. This series forms part of the OECD Review on Evaluation and Assessment Frameworks for Improving School Outcomes.
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Sweden 2011
Report
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Abstract
