OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Sweden 2011

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116610-en
Authors
Deborah Nusche, Gábor Halász, Janet Looney, Paulo Santiago, Claire Shewbridge
Tags
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Cite this content as:

Nusche, D. et al. (2011), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Sweden 2011, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116610-en.
