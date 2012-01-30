This review provides analysis and policy advice to the Czech Republic on how the different assessment and evaluation procedures – student assessment, teacher appraisal, school evaluation and system evaluation – can be embedded within a consistent framework to bring about real gains in performance across the school system. The review focuses on primary and secondary education. The country review reports provide, from an international perspective, an independent analysis of major issues facing the evaluation and assessment framework, current policy initiatives, and possible future approaches.
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Czech Republic 2012
Report
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Abstract
