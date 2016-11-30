OECD Public Governance Reviews: Peru

This OECD Public Governance Review of Peru analyses key areas of public governance in Peru and identifies opportunities for improving the performance of the state in delivering better outcomes for all citizens. It examines co-ordination from the centre of government, evidence-based strategic planning and the decentralisation process to improve co-ordination across levels of government. It assesses the management of the civil service, legal and regulatory frameworks to implement digital government, and open-government and transparency policies. This review provides recommendations to assist the government in its objective of bolstering the state’s agility to set, steer and implement a national medium-term strategy for achieving inclusive growth and prosperity for all.