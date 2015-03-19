This publication examines public governance arrangements in Finland and Estonia in two key areas: whole-of-government strategy steering and digital governance. This integrated review reflects the fact that the two countries face common challenges in setting and co-ordinating the implementation of whole-of-government strategies.
OECD Public Governance Reviews: Estonia and Finland
Fostering Strategic Capacity across Governments and Digital Services across Borders
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
19 April 2024
-
9 April 2024