Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Principles of Corporate Governance

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173705-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173705-en.
Go to top