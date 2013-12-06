This report presents the results of OECD's comprehensive review of Jordan's investment policy. It examines the role of investment in Jordan's economy, Jordan's investment regime and the national treatment instrument, Jordan's policy framework for investment, Jordan's adherence to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterpriese, and its investment framework in support of green growth.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Jordan 2013
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Abstract
