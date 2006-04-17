China has become one of the world's leading destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI). However, while cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become the dominant form of global FDI flows, they remain a relatively small part of FDI flows into China. In reviewing developments since 2003, this review evaluates the progress made in developing an effective institutional framework for cross-border M&A in China, takes stock of remaining obstacles, and offers policy options to address them.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: China 2006
Open Policies towards Mergers and Acquisitions
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Abstract
