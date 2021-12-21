The OECD Integrity Review of Thailand 2021 assesses three key elements of Thailand’s integrity system: disciplinary mechanisms and sanctions, risk management, and integrity in policy and decision making in the public sector. The Review presents concrete reform actions on how to make the disciplinary regime more coherent and effective, and provides recommendations for strengthening corruption risk management practices. Finally, the Review assesses the government decision-making process and provides options for increasing its transparency and integrity for more accountable and equitable policies.