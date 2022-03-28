OECD/INFE Toolkit for Measuring Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion 2022

This document represents the 2022 update of the Toolkit for Measuring Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion. The OECD/INFE questionnaire included in this toolkit is designed to collect relevant information about financial literacy, financial inclusion, financial resilience and financial well-being within a country, and to compare such levels across countries. The 2022 version of the questionnaire also includes questions to measure digital financial literacy, developed with the collaboration of the OECD/INFE Working Group on Digital Financial Literacy. These questions cover the three components of behaviour, attitudes and knowledge.