OECD/INFE High-level Principles on National Strategies For Financial Education

The High-level Principles on National Strategies for Financial Education were developed by the OECD International Network on Financial Education (OECD/INFE) (which comprises representatives from over 100 economies, including all G20 members and relevant international organisations). They are based on an international survey and an in-depth iterative review process. This final version of the High-level Principles was approved by the OECD/INFE and by the OECD bodies in charge of financial education (i.e. the Committee on Financial Markets and the Insurance and Private Pensions Committee) in the course of April 2012. At the initiative of the G20 Mexican presidency and the request of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, meeting in February and April 2012, they were submitted to, and endorsed by the G20 Leaders at the Los Cabos Summit.