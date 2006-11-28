OECD Guidelines for the Licensing of Genetic Inventions

These Guidelines offer principles and best practices for the licensing of genetic inventions used in human health care. They are targeted at all those involved with innovation and the provision of services in health, and particularly at those involved in the licensing of such inventions. The Guidelines are intended to assist both OECD and Non-OECD governments in the development of governmental policies as well as in their efforts to encourage appropriate behaviour in the licensing and transferring of genetic inventions. Overall, the Guidelines seek to foster the development and delivery to the market of products and services based on genetic inventions, such as therapeutics and diagnostics, in order to more effectively and efficiently address health care needs in both OECD member and non member countries.