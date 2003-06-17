OECD Guidelines for Protecting Consumers from Fraudulent and Deceptive Commercial Practices across Borders

Cross-border trade and the Internet bring substantial benefits to businesses and consumers alike, but also pose new challenges to the collective ability of governments to protect consumers from fraudulent and deceptive commercial practices. Such practices undermine the integrity of markets to the detriment of all businesses and consumers. These Guidelines establish a common framework to enable OECD member countries to better combat fraudulent and deceptive cross-border commercial practices through closer, faster, and more efficient co-operation among their consumer protection agencies.