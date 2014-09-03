This document dealing with biological pesticides provides guidance to both industry and regulatory authorities, in the context of applications for the approval of microbial biological control agents (mBCAs), and for the registration of microbial biological control products (mBCPs).
OECD Guidance to the Environmental Safety Evaluation of Microbial Biocontrol Agents
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
