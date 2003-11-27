Guidance on Safety Performance Indicators provides a systemic approach to measuring the success of stakeholders' chemical safety programmes by detailing targets, activity indicators and outcome indicators. It also provides flexibility for groups to design programmes to assess their own performance related to the prevention of, preparedness for, and response to chemical accidents. The SPI (Safety Performance Indicators) serves as a guide to help industry, authorities and communities measure the extent to which actions help improve chemical safety.
OECD Guidance on Safety Performance Indicators
A Companion to the OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response
Report
Series on Chemical Accidents
Abstract
