Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Guidance on Safety Performance Indicators

A Companion to the OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264019119-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Chemical Accidents

Select a language

English
français
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), OECD Guidance on Safety Performance Indicators: A Companion to the OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Series on Chemical Accidents, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264019119-en.
Go to top