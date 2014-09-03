OECD Guidance on Pesticide Compliance and Enforcement Best Practices

This Best Practices Guidance addresses compliance and enforcement issues as they relate to pesticides and associated health and environmental risks. The objective of this document is to provide guidance for promoting and monitoring compliance and for assessing and mitigating risks of non-compliance. It is targeted primarily at pesticide regulators, but may also interest policy makers as well as regulated parties (i.e. pesticide industry). This document addresses the following areas of the pesticide life-cycle: manufacturing and product integrity; distribution (including transportation and sale); product use; product storage; and container recycling and disposal.