OECD Green Growth Policy Review of Indonesia 2019

Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populated country, and the largest archipelagic one. Vibrant economic growth has lifted millions of people out of poverty. Economic success, however, has come at a high environmental cost. Rapid land-use change and reliance on fossil energy make Indonesia one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters. Deforestation and pollution are putting pressure on its megadiverse ecosystems. Environmental services such as water supply, sanitation and waste management need to be further expanded and improved. Advancing to a greener economy will require continued efforts to develop policies, strengthen institutions and secure sufficient resources.

This is the first Green Growth Policy Review of Indonesia. It examines progress towards sustainable development and green growth, with a special emphasis on the nexus of land use, ecosystems and climate change.