Over the ten-year Outlook period, agricultural markets are projected to remain weak, with growth in China weakening and biofuel policies having less impact on markets than in the past. Future growth in crop production will be attained mostly by increasing yields, and growth in meat and dairy production from both higher animal stocks and improved yields. Agricultural trade is expected to grow more slowly, but remain less sensitive to weak economic conditions than other sectors. These demand, supply and trade pressures are all evident in Southeast Asia, where this report identifies scope to improve agricultural productivity sustainably. Real prices are expected to remain flat or decline for most commodities.
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2017-2026
Report
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
6 July 2023
-
29 June 2022
-
5 July 2021
-
16 July 2020
-
8 July 2019
-
3 July 2018
-
4 July 2016
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023