OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2008

This 2008 edition of the OECD/FAO Agricultural Outlook covers the outlook for commodity markets during the 2008 to 2017 period, and brings together the commodity, policy and country expertise of both Organisations. The report analyses world market trends for the main agricultural products, as well as biofuels and provides an assessment of agricultural market prospects for production, consumption, trade, stocks and prices of the included commodities. This publication includes Statlinks, URLs linking to Excel® spreadsheet files containing background data, as well as a special chapter on high prices which analyses whether they are here to stay. The market projections cover OECD countries, as well as other key agricultural players including India, China, Brazil, the Russian Federation and Argentina, and many other non-OECD countries and regions. In total, the projections encompass 39 countries and 19 regions.

"...the single best source of statistical data and forecast analysis for the world's commodities markets. Highly recommended"

-Choice