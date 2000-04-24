OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2000

The sixth edition of the OECD Agricultural Outlook analyses the major forces that will shape agricultural markets for the main temperate zone products up to 2005. With farm prices remaining at depressed levels in many OECD countries, this book provides the reader with valuable information on market trends and commodity projections, shows how these are influenced by government policies, and highlights potential pitfalls and uncertainties that may influence the outlook. Tables provide detailed commodity projections to 2005 for production, consumption, trade, stocks and prices in OECD countries and selected information on other countries including China, Argentina and the NIS.