This report is the third OECD review of Sweden’s environmental performance. It evaluates progress towards sustainable development and green growth, with a focus on Sweden's longstanding commitment to mitigating emissions of greenhouse gases and its management of marine ecosystem services and water.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Sweden 2014
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
