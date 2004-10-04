OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Sweden 2004

This review of Sweden’s environmental performance takes stock of Sweden’s environmental performance since the last review done in 1996. It finds that Sweden has benefited from solid institutional and regulatory frameworks, extensive use of economic instruments, and significant planning and legislative reform. To meet its Environmental Quality Objectives, Sweden will need to implement more efficient environmental policies, further integrate environmental concerns with other policy, and further strengthen international environmental cooperation. The report makes 44 recommendations to help strengthen Sweden’s environmental performance in the context of sustainable development.