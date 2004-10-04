This review of Sweden’s environmental performance takes stock of Sweden’s environmental performance since the last review done in 1996. It finds that Sweden has benefited from solid institutional and regulatory frameworks, extensive use of economic instruments, and significant planning and legislative reform. To meet its Environmental Quality Objectives, Sweden will need to implement more efficient environmental policies, further integrate environmental concerns with other policy, and further strengthen international environmental cooperation. The report makes 44 recommendations to help strengthen Sweden’s environmental performance in the context of sustainable development.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Sweden 2004
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
5 December 2023