This comprehensive review of New Zealand's environmental policies and programmes covers environmental management including waste and water management; nature and biodiversity conservation; economy and the environment; agriculture, forestry and the environment; the environmental-social interface; and international co-operation. It includes a series of recommendations as well as a rich statistical annex.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: New Zealand 2007
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
