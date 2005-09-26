This book presents the results of a peer review of France's environmental policies and programmes. It systematically looks at environmental management (air, water, biodiversty), sustainable development, and international commitments. This edition includes a sectoral chapter covering energy. The book presents specific conclusions and policy recommendations, and includes extensive statistical data.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: France 2005
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
