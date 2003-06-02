This report draws on the water management chapters of 42 country reviews carried out to date to identify common achievements and remaining challenges for OECD countries in terms of further reducing the pollution burden and protecting human health and aquatic ecosystems. Conclusions are drawn relating to: i) better integrating water and other policies for sustainable development; ii) getting water prices right; and iii) new challenges for water-related public health.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews 2003
Water: Performance and Challenges in OECD Countries
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
