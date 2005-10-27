This economic survey examines the key challenges facing the US economy including fiscal sustainability and budgetary discipline, fiscal relations across levels of government, adjustment of the current account, and labour market issues such as trade adjustment assistance and reducing work disincentives in programmes for the disabled. It also advocates strengthening the electricity grid and adopting economic instruments to curtail energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which are high by international standards.
OECD Economic Surveys: United States 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United States
Abstract
