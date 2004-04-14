OECD’s 2004 review of the US economy examines the key challenges the US faces for sustaining economic growth. In particular, the challenges of insuring fiscal sustainability and budget discipline, maintaining price stability, and improving confidence in financial markets are carefully analysed. This edition’s special feature covers product market competition and economic performance.
OECD Economic Surveys: United States 2004
OECD Economic Surveys: United States
