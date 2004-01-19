OECD’s 2004 review of the UK economy finds that performance has been impressive in recent years. The main challenges are to contain instability in the housing market, to spend public money more efficiently, and to close the productivity gap with the best performing OECD countries. This edition also looks at product market competition and sustainable development in the UK.
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom
Abstract
