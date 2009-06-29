The 2009 edition of OECD's periodic review of the UK economy. This edition focuses on policies to overcome the crisis and includes chapters on restoring sound public finances, an economic health check of the National Health Service, financial stability, and structural policies to promote sustainable long-term growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom
Abstract
