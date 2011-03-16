The 2011 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the UK economy. This edition includes chapters covering supporting the recovery and rebalancing the economy, improving the functioning of the housing market, reforming education in England, and climate change policy in the UK.
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom 2011
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 August 2022
-
14 October 2020
-
17 October 2017
-
24 February 2015
-
6 February 2013
-
29 June 2009
-
27 September 2007
-
22 November 2005
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024