This 2002 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Sweden's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on enhancing the effectiveness of public expenditure and on raising Sweden's economic capacity.
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2023
-
16 July 2021
-
4 July 2019
-
8 February 2017
-
30 March 2015
-
17 December 2012
-
20 January 2011
-
3 December 2008
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023