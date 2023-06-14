OECD's 1963 Economic Survey of Sweden examines economic planning; economic policy developements relative to the budget, the labour market, the pension system, and incomes; and the use of policy instruments to increase savings and investment and stabilise the economy.
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden 1963
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Sweden
Abstract
