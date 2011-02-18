OECD's 2011 survey of Slovenia's economy. This edition includes chapters covering the aftermath of the crisis, improving educational outcomes, and foreign investment, governance and economic performance.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2011
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
4 July 2022
-
20 July 2020
-
5 September 2017
-
4 May 2015
-
9 April 2013
-
1 July 2009
-
13 May 1997
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023