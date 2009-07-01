This 2009 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Slovenia's economy includes chapters discussing restoring a sustainable growth path within the Monetary Union, restoring public finances on a sustainable path and improving efficiency, improving the functioning of the labour market, and enhancing the business environment to foster productivity growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia
Abstract
