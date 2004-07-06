While Poland has undergone major change in the last decade, in this 2004 review of Poland’s economy, OECD finds that much needs to be done to facilitate convergence with the rest of Europe. OECD proposes a comprehensive programme of reform covering an unsustainably large fiscal deficit, widespread unemployment, weak investment performance, and slow rural restructuring. This edition’s special feature covers the labour market.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Abstract
