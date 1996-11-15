This 1997 edition of OECD's periodic review of Poland's economy includes chapters covering macroeconomic performance, policies and prospects; a new economy and some enduring features; coping with human costs in the transition; and convergence in the longer run.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 1997
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Abstract
