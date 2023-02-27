OECD's 1994 Economic Survey of Poland examines macroeconomic policies, economic performance and the short-term outlook; furthering structural adjustment, establishing an efficient banking system and medium-term policy issues.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 1994
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 February 2023
-
4 December 2020
-
19 March 2018
-
22 March 2016
-
10 March 2014
-
28 March 2012
-
8 April 2010
-
11 June 2008
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023