OECD Economic Surveys: Netherlands 1993

OECD's annual economic survey of the Dutch economy. Part I looks at recent trends and prospects for the Dutch economy. It also considers in some detail conditions in the labor market and their evolution over the last decade or so. Part II first discusses how monetary policy and monetary conditions have been affected by the recent period of exchange rate turbulence and then focuses on fiscal policy. Finally, it reviews structural policies and especially labor market policy in a longer-term perspective. Part III deals with competition. It stresses the singular features of the Dutch legal and institutional setting and tries to explain why an apparently low level of competition has not resulted in more evident, harmful effects. Part IV summarizes the main findings and presents policy conclusions.