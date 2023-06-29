OECD's 1977 Economic Survey of the Netherlands examines the aftermath of the recessions, medium-term problems, economic policy and prospect for 1977 before drawing a series of conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: Netherlands 1977
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Netherlands
Abstract
