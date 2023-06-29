OECD's 1962 Economic Survey of the Netherlands covers rigidity of internal supply, adaptation of demand, the problem of income and prices, monetary and financial policy, economic relations with other countries, and long-term economic growth prospects.
OECD Economic Surveys: Netherlands 1962
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Netherlands
Abstract
