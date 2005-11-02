This 2005 survey of Mexico's economy examines key challenges faced by Mexico including delivery of education services, improving business conditions, strengthening public finances, and getting the most out of public sector decentralisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico 2005
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico
