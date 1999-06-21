This 1999 edition of OECD's periodic reviews of Mexico's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on the tax system and on structural reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico 1999
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico
