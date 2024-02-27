OECD's 1992 Economic Survey of Mexico examines the historical background and relative economic performance, macro-economic stabilisation after the 1982 debt crisis, recent trends, policies and prospects, redefining the role of the state in the economy and strengthening the role of market forces.
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico 1992
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Mexico
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 February 2024
-
21 February 2022
-
14 May 2019
-
10 January 2017
-
8 January 2015
-
16 May 2013
-
17 May 2011
-
30 July 2009
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024