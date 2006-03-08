This 2006 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Ireland's economy examines key economic challenges and risks faced by this rapidly-growing economy. The special feature focuses on boosting growth through greater competition. Other challenges covered include improving the education system, boosting R&D, investing in public infrastructure, and boosing female labour participation. Risks examined include the housing boom and keeping public finances on track.
OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland
Abstract
