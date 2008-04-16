This 2008 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Irish economy finds that it has performed remarkably well over the past decade, propelling per capita income to above the OECD average. Economic fundamentals remain strong, but economic activity is now easing. The survey examines some of the key challenges Ireland now faces including maintaining growth, the housing market slowdown, financial stability, adapting government spending to slower revenue growth, reforming the pension system, and integrating migrants.
OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland
Abstract
