OECD Economic Surveys: Indonesia 2010

This 2010 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Indonesian economy includes chapters covering achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, phasing out energy subsidies, tackling the infrastructure challenge, and enhancing the effectiveness of social policies. It finds that Indonesia's economy withstood the recent global crisis very well, thanks to appropriate stabilisation policies and increased economic and financial resilience. Nevertheless, a number of institutional reforms and policy changes will be needed to deal with the several cross-cutting challenges of decentralisation, capacity-building at the local level, and improved economic governance.