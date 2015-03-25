This OECD Economic Survey of Indonesia examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. Special chapters cover inclusive and sustainable growth; and natural resources.
OECD Economic Surveys: Indonesia 2015
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Indonesia
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 March 2021
-
10 October 2018
-
24 October 2016
-
27 September 2012
-
1 November 2010
-
24 July 2008
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
15 December 2023