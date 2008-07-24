OECD's first (2008) survey of Indonesia's economy reviews growth performance and key policy challenges including improving the business and investment climate and improving labour market outcomes. This publication includes StatLinks, URLs linking tables and graphs to Excel ® spreadsheets containing the underlying data.
OECD Economic Surveys: Indonesia 2008
Economic Assessment
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Indonesia
Abstract
